Curtis Blaydes To Battle Junior Dos Santos At UFC Raleigh
The heavyweight showdown will headline UFC's first event in 2020
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi
• Nov. 13, 2019
The UFC's first visit to Raleigh, North Carolina on January 25 will be headlined by a pair of the heavyweight division's finest, as former world champion Junior Dos Santos returns to face No. 3-ranked Curtis Blaydes in the five-round main
event at PNC Arena.
The card will air live on ESPN+.
Also made official Wednesday is an intriguing co-main event featuring the bantamweight debut of Frankie Edgar against No. 3-ranked Cory Sandhagen and the following bouts:
Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilova
Bevon Lewis vs. Alen Amedovski
Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic
Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares
Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr
