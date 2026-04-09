Curtis Blaydes | Back With Something To Prove

Outside the cage, Hokit’s antics have drawn attention from both fans and critics alike. His social media presence, media interviews, and performances inside the Octagon have made him hard to ignore as he works his way up the UFC heavyweight division but also makes Blaydes even more determined to let his performance do the talking.

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“There’s Chael Sonnen, he’s like the OG, then it goes [Conor] McGregor, Colby [Covington] and now I guess we got Hokit,” Blaydes said. “Each copy of a copy, the iteration gets a little weaker, and I think this is what we’re getting. It’s worked for him. He got a Top 5 opponent on a main card, so it’s worked for him up until a point. I think when you put more energy into your skills on the mic as opposed to your skills in the cage, eventually it’s going to come back and bite you in the a**, and I think that’s what’s happening this weekend.”