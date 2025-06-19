Curtis Blaydes | Adding To The Legacy

When Curtis Blaydes steps into the Octagon this week, it will be the first time in 11 months. If there is anyone that can shake off the potential of ring-rust, it's him.
Blaydes has a total of 19 fights in the UFC heavyweight division, which ranks 9th all time. Experience is the key and Blaydes will be looking to get his 14th win in the weight class when he takes on Rizvan Kuniev this Saturday. With a win, Blaydes would move to a tie for 5th all time in wins among the big men.
Kuniev is from Dana White’s Contender Series and this will be his debut in the UFC. Blaydes believes he is more than prepared to remind everyone just how much of a threat he is.
“Beyond haymakers and heavy shots I don’t see anything crazy,” Blaydes begins, “I feel like I’m prepared, and I get to take advantage of my experience and wisdom in the Octagon.”
This bout was originally scheduled for earlier in the year and has gotten moved twice now. Being in and out of camp can take a toll on a fighter, but Blaydes is reassured he is on the right path.
“The vibes are great, everything seems smooth, and the stars are aligning – that’s actually why I wasn’t angry when they pushed the fight back so long,” Blaydes tells UFC.com, “It gave me more time to focus in on getting back to be a full-time dad. That is harder than MMA. I’m happy we got a long break.”
Balancing home life and fighting full time is no easy task, and the fact that Blaydes is doing both at an exceptional rate is nothing short of extraordinary. Most of the time, fighters struggle just to make weight and to adjust to a particular camp, but Blaydes is a true professional though it all,
“I feel like I’m peaking at the right time – I’m healthy and ready.”
A healthy Curtis Blaydes is no joke, and there is a reason his nickname is “Razor.” Blaydes is currently tied 8th for finishes in the heavyweight division all time, and with another KO win this weekend, he can cement himself as top 5 all time. Blaydes is on the cusp on adding onto his already impressive resume if he can find a path to victory.
“I am always looking to protect and to add onto my legacy, but we all want to win; that is always the goal,” Blaydes reveals. “In doing that, all the other things happen, I defend my ranking, I defend my legacy, I prove that I deserve higher ranked guys.”
Blaydes needs to utilize both his striking and his wrestling inside the Octagon to secure a win. Blaydes ranks first amongst heavyweights in control time and that is the bread and butter. Once Blaydes lands the takedown, it is his world. Considering Blaydes has a control time percentage of 49.1%, which ranks 7th all time among heavyweights, this fight can be a grueling one for Kuniev.
Blaydes is a technician on the ground, and utilizing the takedowns early will see him coast to another victory. Blaydes leads total takedowns as well in the heavyweight division all time and this has been a staple of his game since entering the UFC.
“I have the ability to blend the striking with the wrestling, and once I do get the takedown, I’m not looking just to squeeze, or to hold on for dear life, I am looking to damage and draw blood.”
This is what makes Blaydes so dangerous, the ability to mitigate the damage on the feet until he can land a takedown and switch levels into his realm. Once Blaydes secures a takedown, it makes the fight worse for his opponent. This is where the fight should be heading toward – Kuniev trying to head hunt and knock out Blaydes as Blaydes tries to switch levels.
Through the experience of being in so many high-profile fights, Blaydes brings in a certain experience that is not usually seen in the average fighter. The fact he has gone toe-to-toe against the best the division has to offer and come out the other side intact and successful is a feat not many can claim.
There is more to play as Blaydes welcomes the challenge of welcoming Kuniev into the UFC. It’s a story of beginnings for both fighters. Blaydes, facing a fresh new competitor, and Kuniev beginning his UFC career against one of the most talented heavyweights in the game. What happens during the fight will be nothing short of special and all eyes must be glued to the screen for this bout.
