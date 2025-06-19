Curtis Blaydes | Adding To The Legacy

“Beyond haymakers and heavy shots I don’t see anything crazy,” Blaydes begins, “I feel like I’m prepared, and I get to take advantage of my experience and wisdom in the Octagon.”

This bout was originally scheduled for earlier in the year and has gotten moved twice now. Being in and out of camp can take a toll on a fighter, but Blaydes is reassured he is on the right path.

“The vibes are great, everything seems smooth, and the stars are aligning – that’s actually why I wasn’t angry when they pushed the fight back so long,” Blaydes tells UFC.com, “It gave me more time to focus in on getting back to be a full-time dad. That is harder than MMA. I’m happy we got a long break.”

Balancing home life and fighting full time is no easy task, and the fact that Blaydes is doing both at an exceptional rate is nothing short of extraordinary. Most of the time, fighters struggle just to make weight and to adjust to a particular camp, but Blaydes is a true professional though it all,



“I feel like I’m peaking at the right time – I’m healthy and ready.”