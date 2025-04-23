Cuba’s Latest Star | Ernesto Rodriguez

“I was born in Havana, Cuba,” Rodriguez explained, “I started wrestling when I was six years old, then all the way until I was 18. My family decided to move to the United States, so we flew from Cuba to Ecuador, then we crossed every border from Ecuador to the United States. We decided to stay here in Vegas because of fighting, because of MMA.”
Having made Las Vegas home, Rodriguez had a natural draw to Tuff-N-Uff. Airing on UFC FIGHT PASS, “Starboy” has capitalized on having the organization in his backyard.
“[Tuff-N-Uff] is definitely my go-to,” Rodriguez boasted. “It will always will be my go-to. It’shere in Vegas so I get to sleep in my own bed and my people can go support. Very well-organized show, too; people may not notice but Tuff-N-Uff has everything.”
Keeping competition local, Rodriguez has found a home with Xtreme Couture.
Combined with appearances at the UFC Performance Institute, it’s safe to say “Starboy” is making the most of what Las Vegas has to offer a young fighter, and he gives high praise to the innovation that goes on in the combat sports capital of the world.
“It’s amazing,” Rodriguez exclaims. “It's crazy how [The UFC Performance Institute] have everything computerized. The fight simulation is crazy, they have the air bike, they have the ropes, they have the pad. The grappling, I think, is harder than the fight, which really gets you ready, not just physically, but also mentally.”
With homecourt advantage, Ernesto Rodriguez wants to leave fans knowing he’s next up on the welterweight scene.
“Make sure you tune in or you show up in person at the Palms,” Rodriguez said. “April 25th, tune in on UFC FIGHT PASS. It's going to be fireworks, I'm coming with everything and I'm looking forward to getting this finish.”
Watch Tuff-N-Uff 143 on April 25th LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS!