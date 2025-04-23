Cuba’s Latest Star | Ernesto Rodriguez

Ernesto Rodriguez will make his sixth professional appearance for the organization, and if all goes as planned, it will be his last.

“Dana White, Sean Shelby, it's been a long time coming,” Rodriguez said. “I really deserve that shot at Contender Series or the UFC straight up. But first things first, get the finish in this fight.”

“Starboy” has lived up to the nickname in pursuit of his near-perfect record, showcasing a fight history that displays finishes, submissions, and several unanimous decisions.

A 10-1 record is no simple feat, and Rodriguez’s story is all but simple. MMA wasn’t just a fallback for the 27-year-old, it was the mission.