Cub Swanson’s Unforgiving Journey To 135 Pounds

“My kids are going to stay home this weekend,” Swanson said, beginning to choke up. “Cutting to 135 was a lot bigger sacrifice for me and my family. My grade of being a dad this camp [was] not so great. But I knew that going in, that my wife had to do the heavy majority of the work, and my hat’s off to her on that.

“It’s all the little things; getting up in the morning, getting ready for school. I had to sleep in and tell my wife, ‘Hey, I got to sleep in, I got to recover,” Swanson said before releasing the bottled-up emotions that have been building in the back of his mind throughout training camp.

“I needed to focus on this one. I’m getting towards the end of my career, and I needed to be able to focus, and I was able to do that. My kids are at home and me and my wife are going to have some relaxing time [after this fight].”

Missing quality time with family wasn’t the only obstacle Swanson had to endure. Fasting became a daily routine. While training three to four times a day, Swanson held himself to only one meal and one shake a day, often consuming both in just a four-hour stretch. In doing so, he forced his body to adapt to a lighter weight – which it has.