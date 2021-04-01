Cub Swanson's Killer Six

“Killer” Cub has 19 UFC fights under his belt, earning Fight of the Night awards in six of those bouts and knockout of the night in two others. Simply put, Swanson always brings it and that’s why fans love him.

On May 1st Swanson will take on Giga Chikadze at UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka. Take a look back at some of his best moments on UFC Fight Pass before he makes the walk on Saturday.