Cub Swanson Still Growing, Learning

Swanson is currently on a four-fight skid, dropping contests to tough, ranked featherweights such as Brian Ortega, Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar. Yet despite coming out on the wrong side of those matchups, Swanson believes those losses have given him opportunities to see things from a different perspective.

“I’ve had a couple losses and every time you have a couple losses it makes you re-evaluate and do things you didn’t want to do,” Swanson said. “I went back and re-evaluated and switched some things up in my game, just trying to grow and learn as a mixed martial artist. I really feel like this is the best version of me.”