Cub Swanson Reflects On Good Old Days Ahead Of QUINTET

Even rivals like Urijah Faber and Dominick Cruz were sure to side with one another when the question came up. It was a bond none of them knew they shared.

“I would have to explain that we’re at the highest level, they just don’t have our weight class yet so we’re still the same league just a different company,” Swanson said. “To have to explain yourself and always fighting that and proving that we are the best in the world, that’s what made the brotherhood.”

In 2010, UFC President Dana White announced that the WEC would merge with the UFC and officially unify the two brands.