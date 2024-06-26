Cub Swanson: Portrait Of A Beloved, Respected Fighter

“My room is growing — I have so much talent in the room right now,” he added with a smile, clearly proud of what he’s helping to build and the leadership he’s offering fighters like Rafa Garcia, Danny Silva, and Dan Argueta. “I’m really blessed to have the guys (I have). I feel really good about the guys in the room pushing me, and then the way I run my guys, I need them to step up and own their careers, be able to have the reins, and so for them to be able to turn around, me test their Fight IQ to help me prepare for this fight, make them push me, is making me feel really confident about how it’s going to affect their careers long term.”

For Swanson, everything is a teaching opportunity.

After spending the better part of the last year at the helm, taking a turn as the one preparing for battle allows “Killer Cub” to show that he practices what he’s been preaching in the training room as he follows the same blueprint he’s previously laid out for the others when they’ve been in the role.

But it’s also about bringing the crew to Fight Week in Las Vegas and having them around throughout the week. While it helps the veteran competitor keep things loose and fun as he ramps up to Saturday night, it also continues to expose the emerging talents with significantly less reps in the UFC to the full scope of what a pay-per-view fight week entails.