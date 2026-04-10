Cub Swanson: ‘I’m Ready’

Cub Swanson has been preparing for this day for a long time, but that doesn’t make it any less bittersweet or emotional.
On Saturday night, the 42-year-old featherweight mainstay will make the final walk of his professional MMA career, closing out a 22-year run in a clash with Nate Landwehr that is set to kick off the main card at UFC 327 in Miami, Florida.
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Where many athletes struggle to recognize the end of their competitive days on the horizon, Swanson has been laying the groundwork for this transition for a number of years, venturing into gym ownership and shifting into coaching his team Bloodline Combat Sports as well as studying how other athletes have dealt with the change both successfully and unsuccessfully. As this weekend has drawn closer, “Killer Cub” has been kept extremely busy, which has provided a nice distraction to the emotional days ahead.
“Honestly, I’ve had so much going on with the build of my new gym and having all the other guys fight — I had Danny Silva and Lerryan Douglas fight right before me; we were kinda of all in a row — so it was a good distraction,” Swanson told UFC.com. “I was able to help them, they were helping me, and when we’re all in camp, it’s really hard not to work hard, and everything kind of came together by the end of camp, so I feel good.
“I think my approach has really helped. I’ve been preparing for this for years, and now I’ve been quietly building one of the hottest fight teams coming up right now, so it’s perfect timing that I step back and let them shine.”
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Swanson pointed to obvious post-career success stories like Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant as examples of athletes that thrived after retiring but also noted the importance of studying how athletes have transitioned from one level to the next — high school to college to the pros — and how many struggle as a result of the changes between the different tiers.
“A lot of people can’t make those transitions and the game changes each level, and it’s the same in fighting,” he said. “If you can’t adapt, then you’re not gonna survive… So when people ask me, ‘How are you fighting for 22 years?’ it’s just that I’ve been able to adapt and evolve. I think that’s a strength people don’t talk about.
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“Honestly, it’s kinda ridiculous,” he added with a chuckle, referring to his lengthy career, which has seen him thrive in California’s King of the Cage, the WEC, and now the UFC while amassing a 30-14 record and a reputation as one of the most consistently entertaining fighters to ever grace the Octagon. “It’s an amazing accomplishment, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘All right, already.’ I think I’ve proven everything that I need to…”
Swanson paused, the emotions of the moment and voicing these thoughts out loud washing over him.
“I think I’ve proven everything that I need to, and I’m ready.”
While Saturday will make the end of his days as a competitor, Swanson will still be an ever-present figure around the UFC, which wasn’t necessarily the plan when he started thinking about retirement several years ago.
“I really did envision just walking away from the sport at some point and doing something completely different,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to be put in this position and help other people do what I did. I think that is so cool to be able to help other people achieve their dreams.”
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For now, though, the focus is on him, and this weekend’s swan song against Landwehr.
When the fight was announced, everyone in the industry collectively recognized “Nate the Train” as a terrific final dance partner for Swanson as the 37-year-old Tennessee native has the same penchant for putting on entertaining fights every time he steps into the Octagon.
Swanson sees that side too, of course, but also has a little deeper perspective on why closing things out against Landwehr is a fitting way to ride off into the sunset.
“As you get older, you think about these things more in-depth,” began Swanson. “I think the fact that he’s a wild fighter, he’s tough as nails — I believe he just became a father — and you know he’s coming at an age where he’s gotta be thinking about things… We’re at a similar point in our careers — I’m a little further, but that makes for a better matchup in my mind.
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“I think the fans just see violence, and that’s fine — I’m sure they’ll get it — but I’m excited for the fight,” he added. “I think we match up well, and I’m sure we’ll probably get a beer together afterwards.”
Asked about stepping out of the Octagon for the final time at the conclusion of his tussle with Landwehr, the gravity of the moment once again sat heavy with Swanson, who couldn’t help but tear up once again.
“Obviously it’s gonna be hard,” he said. “It’ll be emotional, but I’ll just be happy gettin’ in there. Going in there and having fun — that’s all I’m worried about.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 11, 2026. Early prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.