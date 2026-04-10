Cub Swanson: ‘I’m Ready’

“Honestly, I’ve had so much going on with the build of my new gym and having all the other guys fight — I had Danny Silva and Lerryan Douglas fight right before me; we were kinda of all in a row — so it was a good distraction,” Swanson told UFC.com. “I was able to help them, they were helping me, and when we’re all in camp, it’s really hard not to work hard, and everything kind of came together by the end of camp, so I feel good.

“I think my approach has really helped. I’ve been preparing for this for years, and now I’ve been quietly building one of the hottest fight teams coming up right now, so it’s perfect timing that I step back and let them shine.”

Watch This And Every UFC Event Live On Paramount+

Swanson pointed to obvious post-career success stories like Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant as examples of athletes that thrived after retiring but also noted the importance of studying how athletes have transitioned from one level to the next — high school to college to the pros — and how many struggle as a result of the changes between the different tiers.