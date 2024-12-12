Cub Swanson | Hungrier Than Ever

In just a few short days, veteran Cub Swanson will make his 25th walk to the UFC Octagon at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley.
It marks a significant milestone for the Hall of Famer, whose fight with Dooho Choi in 2016 has already etched its name in the promotion’s history books forever. There were points in Swanson’s career where he thought this day would never come, which makes it so much sweeter to hit the quarter century mark this week in Tampa.
RELATED: Co-Main Event Spotlight
“It means a lot because it almost got cut short from injuries and the tough things that happen in this sport,” Swanson said of hitting the 25-fight milestone. “There was a point in time when I got that bad face injury in practice. I remember my mom and my stepmom pleading with me to stop fighting, and crying and telling me, ‘What’re you doing with your life?’
“At this point, to have been in the Hall of Fame and to have that crazy fight and to have these accolades, it wouldn’t have happened if I listened. I just had to trust my gut and say, ‘Nah, I’m not done doing what I need to do.’ Everything is because of my persistence and ability to change.”
His previous 24 fights in the Octagon include numerous memorable moments, including Fight of the Night-earning performances against Kron Grace, Artem Lobov, Choi, Jeremy Stephens, Dennis Siver and, most recently, Andre Fili.
MORE UFC TAMPA: Main Event Journey | Quarantillo Fight Week Interview | Johnson's Best Moments
And let’s not forget Swanson’s 19-fight pre-UFC career, which included WEC bouts against José Aldo and Chad Mendes. It’s not just the memorable moments that make his career special; it’s Swanson’s ability to consistently show up and deliver for the fans, time and time again.
“Having good doctors when you need to get fixed is extremely key,” Swanson said of achieving longevity. “It’s about just training smarter. I think a lot of the downfalls of training for the younger fighters is lack of confidence and not being able to trust that you’re doing enough.
“I think at this point in my career, I know how to get in shape. My resting heart rate was 36 on Monday the last time I checked it. I’m in shape, I know how to get in shape, I just have to trust the process and not overdo it, and not sparring like an idiot. That part is only doable because I trust every single person in my gym. If I couldn’t trust somebody in my gym to keep me safe, then they wouldn’t be in my gym.”
UFC TAMPA FULL FIGHTS: Covington vs Masvidal | Buckley vs Thompson
Last time out, Swanson fought to a split decision loss against Fili at UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 in June. The fight was extremely close to call, but in Swanson’s eyes, the decision should’ve been clear as day in his favor. The result has left a sour taste in his mouth ever since he left T-Mobile Arena that night.
“That one was tough,” Swanson said. “I don’t feel like he won, I thought he survived. I disagreed with the judges on that one, but the mark is on my record. It’s there, it’s set in stone. It motivated me to get back in the gym and get ready for this one. I needed [a fight]. It didn’t settle well with me.
“I didn’t take any damage my last fight, so I was like, ‘You know what, I’m getting older. I need speed these up and start fighting a little quicker.’”
Along with the motivation to spoil his kids with presents this holiday season, Swanson’s loss to Fili encouraged a return to the Octagon by year’s end. The first opponent offered, Tampa local Billy Quarantillo, was just the type of fight Swanson was looking for.
“He’s a great opponent,” Swanson said. “He fights at a pace that I like. He’s going to come forward, unlike my last fight, and I feel like he’s good standing and on the ground. So am I… I think he just turned 36, so he’s welcome to the senior division in the UFC with me.”
View Swanson's Athlete Profile
And when it comes down to it, Swanson feels it will ultimately be his pace that makes the difference when the Octagon door closes on Saturday night.
“I think we both want to control the pace,” Swanson said. “I’ve been thinking about that all camp. I’m ready to put on a pace. I think it’s who gets tired first.”
Don’t miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley, live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 14, 2024. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks of live on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 10pm ET/7pm PT.