Cub Swanson | Hungrier Than Ever

“I think at this point in my career, I know how to get in shape. My resting heart rate was 36 on Monday the last time I checked it. I’m in shape, I know how to get in shape, I just have to trust the process and not overdo it, and not sparring like an idiot. That part is only doable because I trust every single person in my gym. If I couldn’t trust somebody in my gym to keep me safe, then they wouldn’t be in my gym.”

Last time out, Swanson fought to a split decision loss against Fili at UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 in June. The fight was extremely close to call, but in Swanson’s eyes, the decision should’ve been clear as day in his favor. The result has left a sour taste in his mouth ever since he left T-Mobile Arena that night.

“That one was tough,” Swanson said. “I don’t feel like he won, I thought he survived. I disagreed with the judges on that one, but the mark is on my record. It’s there, it’s set in stone. It motivated me to get back in the gym and get ready for this one. I needed [a fight]. It didn’t settle well with me.

“I didn’t take any damage my last fight, so I was like, ‘You know what, I’m getting older. I need speed these up and start fighting a little quicker.’”