Cub Swanson Feels Like A Newcomer Again

When the longtime featherweight contender tore his ACL and MCL at a grappling tournament in December 2019, it was a devastating blow, but he knew he would be back better than ever. He set a goal to be competing in the Octagon within a year and a year later, nearly to the day, he will face Daniel Pineda at UFC 256.

Order UFC 256 For Any Device

Swanson’s knee rehab also forced the 37-year-old fan favorite to work on his mind. Subsequently, the journey back has helped Swanson become what he believes to be the best version of “Killer Cub” that we’ve ever seen.

“This is what I need to do to complete my journey back. I need to get a fight and get a win and make myself feel validated in that,” Swanson told UFC.com. “Being at this point in my career, I really feel like I’m the best version of myself. My ultimate goal has always been to be the best version of myself; I’ve always said that and that’s still my goal. I still feel like I can have better performances than I’ve had in the past and that’s my real motivation.”