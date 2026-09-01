Main Card Results | Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2
Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2 Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More, Live From Crypto.com Arena In Los Angeles On September 19, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Sep. 20, 2026
The Octagon returns to Los Angeles for a highly anticipated rematch between flyweight champion Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja, who suffered an injury in the first round of their meeting last December.
The co-main event will feature a five round lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy as they try to strengthen their position in the title picture.
Crypto.com UFC 331 takes place Saturday, September 19, kicking off with the Early Prelims at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount in the United States.
Stay here for all the action as the main card unfolds, with official results, highlights and immediate reactions updated live after every fight. Check out the main card matchups below ahead of the event.
Flyweight Champion Joshua Van (17-2, fighting out of Houston, TX) defends his title in a rematch against Alexandre Pantoja (30-6, fighting out of Arraial Do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), who returns to the Octagon for the first time since suffering an injury in their first meeting last December.
Co-Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy
In the co-main event, No. 2 ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (23-3, fighting out of Yerevan, Armenia) looks to strengthen his case to challenge for the title against No. 7 ranked Mauricio Ruffy (14-2, fighting out of Coruripe, Alagoas, Brazil), who's fresh off a stoppage win over Michael Chandler at UFC Freedom 250.
Patricio Pitbull vs Dooho Choi
No. 15 ranked featherweight contender Patricio Pitbull (37-9, fighting out of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil) defends his place in the rankings against Dooho Choi (17-4-1, fighting out of Daegu, South Korea).
Gable Steveson vs Sean Sharaf
Heavyweight prospect Gable Steveson (4-0, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM) returns just two months after scoring a first round TKO in his debut to face Sean Sharaf (4-2, fighting out of Santa Ana, CA).
Alonzo Menifield vs Iwo Baraniewski
The main card opens with a light heavyweight pairing that has Fight of the Night written all over it as No. 14 ranked Alonzo Menifield (18-6-1, fighting out of Dallas, TX) challenges undefeated Polish powerhouse Iwo Baraniewski (9-0, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland)
Don't miss a moment of Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on September 19, 2026. The Early Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.