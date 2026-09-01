Main Card Results | Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2

The co-main event will feature a five round lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy as they try to strengthen their position in the title picture.

How To Watch Crypto.com UFC 331 In Your Country

Crypto.com UFC 331 takes place Saturday, September 19, kicking off with the Early Prelims at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount in the United States.

Stay here for all the action as the main card unfolds, with official results, highlights and immediate reactions updated live after every fight. Check out the main card matchups below ahead of the event.