Prelim Results | Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2

Los Angeles plays host to a highly anticipated flyweight rematch as champion Joshua Van meets Alexandre Pantoja nearly a year after Pantoja suffered an injury early in Round 1 of their first meeting.
Before the main card takes center stage, the prelims get the action started with several intriguing matchups, including the return of knockout artist Robelis Despaigne against fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa.
How To Watch Crypto.com UFC 331 In Your Country
Crypto.com UFC 331 takes place Saturday, September 19, kicking off with the Early Prelims at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount in the United States.
Stay here for all the action as the prelims unfolds, with official results, highlights and immediate reactions updated live after every fight. Check out the prelimmatchups below ahead of the event.
Featured Prelim: Marlon Vera vs Charles Jourdain
In the featured prelim, No. 10 ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Vera (23-12-1, fighting out of Chone, Manabi, Ecuador) defends his spot in the Top 15 against Charles Jourdain (18-8-1, fighting out of Beloeil, Quebec, Canada), who's 3-0 since dropping down to 135 pounds.
Tai Tuivasa vs Robelis Despaigne
Heavyweights look to steal the show as fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa (15-10, fighting out of Western Sydney, NSW, Australia) welcomes prolific Cuban finisher Robelis Despaigne (6-2, fighting out of Orlando, FL by way of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba) back to the Octagon for the first time since 2024.
Michael Aswell Jr. vs JooSang Yoo
Michael Aswell Jr. (11-5, fighting out of Houston, TX), teammate of Joshua Van, locks horns with JooSang Yoo (9-1, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) at featherweight.
Ryan Gandra vs Ozzy Diaz
Dana White's Contender Series grad Ryan Gandra (10-1, fighting out of Betim, Brazil) rides a 9-fight win streak into his middleweight matchup against Ozzy Diaz (10-4, fighting out of Los Angeles, CA).
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Brunno Ferreira
Middleweight knockout artists collide as Edmen Shahbazyan (16-6, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) takes on Brunno Ferreira (15-4, fighting out of Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil).
Casey O'Neill vs Eduarda Moura
No. 12 ranked women's flyweight contender Casey O'Neill (11-2, fighting out of Gold Coast, Australia) aims for her third-straight win against No. 13 ranked Eduarda Moura (12-2, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil).
Giga Chikadze vs Joanderson Brito
In the first fight of the night, featherweight Giga Chikadze (15-6, fighting out of Tbilisi, Georgia) looks to return to the win column for the first time since 2023 against Joanderson Brito (19-5-1, fighting out of Bauru, Sao Paulo, Brazil).
Don't miss a moment of Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on September 19, 2026. The Early Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.