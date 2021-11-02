CRYPTO.COM TO LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE SERIES OF UFC NFTs

SINGAPORE & LAS VEGAS—November 2, 2021—UFCÒ, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Crypto.com, the world’s fastest-growing crypto platform, today announced an expansion of their historic long-term partnership that now includes an exclusive line of UFC NFTs.

Crypto.com will offer a wide variety of UFC digital collectibles that will include unique fighter collections, fight night artwork, event posters, championship belts, avatars, artist collaborations, mystery boxes, athlete profiles, and more.

The new arrangement expands the scope of the historic sponsorship partnership reached earlier this year that provides massive exposure for Crypto.com as UFC’s first-ever global Official Fight Kit Partner. The new deal includes a multi-year licensing agreement for an exclusive series of UFC NFTs and a revenue share component. In addition, UFC athletes will receive fifty percent of UFC’s revenue from NFT sales.

UFC NFTs will be available on Crypto.com beginning on Thursday, November 4, with the drop of the UFC 268 Packs, which will feature limited edition collectible champion belts and event and fighter posters based on UFC 268: USMAN VS. COVINGTON 2, which takes place this Saturday, November 6, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fans may purchase UFC NFTs, while supplies last, at crypto.com/nft/ufc.

“Crypto.com is an amazing partner and it speaks volumes about their ingenuity, foresight, and marketplace leadership that we are already expanding our relationship after only a few months,” said UFC Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleczinski. “NFTs are an exciting expansion of UFC’s strong collectible marketplace and an innovative and authentic way for our passionate fans to stay connected to the UFC brand.”

“UFC is the fastest growing sport in the world, and NFTs are simultaneously surging in popularity as fans look for new and unique ways to connect with the sport, the fighters and the broader UFC community,” said Steven Kalifowitz, Crypto.com’s CMO. “UFC has been an amazing partner, and we’re excited to expand our relationship while ensuring that the fighters themselves are benefitting directly, an integral part of our commitment to ensuring that crypto is a tool for financial empowerment for all.”

This past July, Crypto.com became UFC’s first-ever global Official Fight Kit Partner and was also named UFC’s first-ever Official Cryptocurrency Platform Partner, providing the company with significant visibility in front of UFC’s global fan base of more than 625 million people and over 166 million social media followers, as well as 900 million TV households in 175 countries with access to UFC’s broadcasts. The Crypto.com brand is integrated into a wide-range of UFC assets, including live broadcasts, pay-per-views, and UFC-owned social media channels, and more.

Crypto.com also recently partnered with Matt Damon on its first global campaign to formally introduce the platform to users (watch it here). The campaign will be integrated across Crypto.com’s portfolio of global brand partnerships including UFC, F1, Paris Saint-Germain, and the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, to the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens, esports team Fnatic, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team, and Lega Serie A, the Italian Football league.