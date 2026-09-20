Bonus Coverage | Crypto.com UFC 331

What a year for Casey O’Neill. After returning from a lengthy, injury-induced layoff with a first-round finish in March, she arguably topped that effort with her submission win against Eduardo Moura in Los Angeles. “King” navigated some adversity when Moura took her down and threatened an anaconda choke, but she flipped the script when she elevated Moura into the air, twisted her hips and sank in a deep armbar to earn the tapout.

WATCH: Casey O'Neill Pulls Off Slick Armbar Submission In Round 1 | Crypto.com UFC 331

It was one of the slickest transitions and submissions you’ll ever see, and it reminded everyone why O’Neill was a highly touted prospect when she first arrived to the promotion.

Performance Of The Night: Arman Tsarukyan