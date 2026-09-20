Bonus Coverage | Crypto.com UFC 331

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Casey O’Neill
What a year for Casey O’Neill. After returning from a lengthy, injury-induced layoff with a first-round finish in March, she arguably topped that effort with her submission win against Eduardo Moura in Los Angeles. “King” navigated some adversity when Moura took her down and threatened an anaconda choke, but she flipped the script when she elevated Moura into the air, twisted her hips and sank in a deep armbar to earn the tapout.
WATCH: Casey O'Neill Pulls Off Slick Armbar Submission In Round 1 | Crypto.com UFC 331
It was one of the slickest transitions and submissions you’ll ever see, and it reminded everyone why O’Neill was a highly touted prospect when she first arrived to the promotion.
Performance Of The Night: Arman Tsarukyan
Arman Tsarukyan wanted to make himself the undeniable No. 1 contender, and he did everything possible with a stunning knockout win over Mauricio Ruffy.
Tsarukyan had to work past Ruffy’s notably dangerous striking and was stunned early, but he kept Ruffy on the back foot with his wrestling. Late in the round, after shooting on the Brazilian’s legs again, Tsarukyan rose up with a flush elbow to render “One Shot” unconscious. Statement: made.
Fight Of The Night: Joshua Van vs Alexandre Pantoja
After their first fight ended prematurely and provided more question marks than answers, the rematch was everything anyone could hope for as champion Joshua Van defended his title against a game and gritty Alexandre Pantoja, earning the unanimous nod on the judges’ scorecards.
WATCH: Joshua Van Post-Fight Interview | Crypto.com UFC 331
Pantoja got ahead early thanks to his grappling, but Van kept his composure and minimized any threats from the former champion. Other than the fourth round, which was largely defined by Pantoja’s top control (although the Brazilian wasn’t able to score much from the position), the fight was an ebb and flow of both men wading forward and brawling. Van was the cleaner of the two, showing his proficient boxing while Pantoja looked to smother the 24-year-old and initiate a grappling sequence. Van’s biggest moment, however, came late as he dominated the fifth round and hurt Pantoja badly to put a stamp on the victory.
MobLand Bonus: Sean Sharaf
To celebrate the debut of the second season of “Mobland,” a special bonus was handed out to whichever fighter caused the most chaos in the Octagon, and scoring one of the largest upsets in UFC history is certainly one way to do just that.
WATCH: Sean Sharaf Knocks Steveson Out In 12 Seconds | Crypto.com UFC 331
In 12 seconds, Sean Sharaf flipped the MMA world on its head as he landed a flush left hook on the previously undefeated Gable Steveson to put the Olympic gold medalist out cold. It was also the first UFC victory for Sharaf, a former member of the United States Marine Corps, while Steveson suffered his first professional loss.
Gross Total Revenue: $8,228,105
Attendance: 19,357
*Highest grossing event in Crypto.com Arena history
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Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2 took place live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on September 19, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!