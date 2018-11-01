Crute: "I want to go out there and get the job done"

UFC: It’s the week of your UFC debut. How are you feeling?

JC: I’m feeling great man, everything is going according to plan and I just can’t wait to get in there on Sunday.

UFC: How do you think your debut will compare to when you were awarded a contract on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series?

JC: I’m not sure what to expect on Sunday. I just want to go out there and get the job done. I’ll leave everything until after the fight to take it all in. I think walking out will be surreal but at the same time I’m going to block it out until the job is done.

UFC: How did you react when you found out that you were going to be on the UFC Adelaide card?

JC: It was a good feeling when they called me out for it but I was sort of expecting it because I don’t know where else they’d put me. I’m happy to be here.

