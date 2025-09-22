Jimmy Crute Expects Early Finish On Saturday

The 29-year-old light heavyweight who fights Ivan Erslan this Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, says that’s a recent phenomenon. It is perhaps a sign that he is nearing the flow state he has been seeking.

“I’m much more present in there,” said Crute ahead of his fight at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. “I actually feel like I’m extremely in the moment, I can see things as they happen. I actually remember parts of the fight afterwards — I never used to remember anything after the fight.”

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Perth

It’s a new mindset borne out of his break from fighting, which followed his 2023 loss to Alonzo Menifield.

In retrospect, there were signs Crute was struggling in the lead up to his July 2023 fight against Menifield. He shook up his training, preparing with a new team instead of his longtime coach and former K1 Fighter Sam Greco. He wiped the posts from his Instagram account. He was searching inside and outside himself for the formula that would allow him to fight to his potential. In his interview with UFC.com at the time, he seemed down on himself, following what was a two-fight losing streak.