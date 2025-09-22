Jimmy Crute Expects Early Finish On Saturday

Since his comeback, Jimmy “The Brute” Crute, can now remember his fights.
The 29-year-old light heavyweight who fights Ivan Erslan this Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, says that’s a recent phenomenon. It is perhaps a sign that he is nearing the flow state he has been seeking.
“I’m much more present in there,” said Crute ahead of his fight at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. “I actually feel like I’m extremely in the moment, I can see things as they happen. I actually remember parts of the fight afterwards — I never used to remember anything after the fight.”
It’s a new mindset borne out of his break from fighting, which followed his 2023 loss to Alonzo Menifield.
In retrospect, there were signs Crute was struggling in the lead up to his July 2023 fight against Menifield. He shook up his training, preparing with a new team instead of his longtime coach and former K1 Fighter Sam Greco. He wiped the posts from his Instagram account. He was searching inside and outside himself for the formula that would allow him to fight to his potential. In his interview with UFC.com at the time, he seemed down on himself, following what was a two-fight losing streak.
“I’m in a position in my career where my words don’t have much weight anymore,” he told UFC.com in the lead up to the Menifield fight. “I’ll prove myself by going out there and getting a win.”
That was an unforgiving self-assessment from the then 27-year-old fighter, considering the streak that so troubled him comprised of losses against Jamahal Hill and Anthony Smith.
After the loss to Menifield, Crute took off his gloves while in the UFC’s Octagon, which usually signifies retirement. It was not clear to observers whether Crute was taking a break from fighting, or done for good. Afterwards, Crute travelled around Australia in a van and worked as a concreter. For a time, Crute did not do any training.
Since that hiatus, Crute (13-4-2) has rediscovered his love of the game and worked his way back to the Octagon.
“There was a portion there where I didn’t walk into a gym for a couple of months, for six months or something,” said Crute. “I just slowly got back into it, started small with some jiu-jitsu, I started training ‘cause I enjoyed it. And then I thought, I’m going to give this another crack, I’m going to start striking again and moving on up and yeah, it was a slow build. And it hasn’t really stopped building. It’s still building.”
It’s a chapter the native of Bendigo, Victoria is happy to put behind him.
“I’m just focused on the future, that chapter’s closed,” said Crute. “I learned my lessons out of it and I feel like brighter days are coming.”
Since his comeback Crute has reconnected with his original team including Sam Greco. Crute continues to travel to Bendigo to work his BJJ with 4th degree black belt Stewie Moulden. “The Brute” first walked into Moulden’s gym at age 12. Although he’s still cross training, having recently traveled interstate to work with Rob Whittaker, the core of his fight team has come full circle.
Crute returned to the UFC’s Octagon in February of 2025 with a back-and-forth battle against Rodolfo Bellato, ending in a majority draw. While it was not a win, in the aftermath of the fight, Crute seemed unfazed by the result: he was happy to be back.
In July 2025 at UFC 318, he secured a first round armbar victory over Marcin Prachnio.
In 33-year-old Croatian Ivan Erslan (14-5-0), Crute faces a fighter who has lost his two UFC outings by decision. With ten knockouts to his name, Erslan may become more dangerous with his back against the wall. Crute has seen a few of his fights, but his focus is not on his opponent’s skills.
“I’ve just watched a few of his fights, he does some good things,” says Crute. “There’s some holes there to capitalise on, (but it is) more of a focus on myself rather than what he’s doing.”
Perhaps as a result of his new philosophy, Crute does not have much to say about his longer-term aspirations in the UFC, should he beat Ivan Erslan.
“I’ve got my eyes on the next fight ahead of me. One fight at a time.”
While Crute is not looking too far ahead these days, he’s prepared to offer a prediction for Saturday:
“Finish. First or second, finish. My hand raised.”
