Crute Enjoys Taking Adventurous Route

The full story of Crute’s journey to the UFC, beyond his fights on the Australian regional circuit, is also proof of his durability. He first set his sights on making the UFC at age 11. Crute had already begun training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, but didn’t know of the UFC’s existence until just after UFC 70 in April 2007.

“I remember (after training) getting changed and all the boys were talking about the UFC event that had just been on (over) the weekend and I was like ‘what the hell is that;’ I thought professional wrestling was what fighting was,” said Crute. “I went home and looked it up that night, and as soon as I saw it, it was the Gabriel Gonzaga head kick over Mirko Cro Cop, and I decided ‘that is exactly what I want to do with my life.’”

Crute, who worked full-time as a forklift driver until his UFC debut, says it’s been a constant grind from then on. While his parents supported his ambitions - Crute comes from a long line of boxers on both his mother and father’s side - he’s still had to pay his own way.

“People don’t see the hard work and the struggle it takes to get to the UFC; there’s probably been points where most people would’ve given up, not any moment, just the constant grind, (bad days), having to decide whether you’re going to put money into fuel to get to training or to eat that night. It’s a very challenging rise, but if I didn’t go through that I wouldn’t appreciate where I am now.”

Crute’s grit was on display in his UFC debut against Scotland’s Paul Craig at UFC Fight Night 142 in December 2018. After a back and forth contest, Crute latched on to a kimura for a submission victory over his fellow Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt at 4:51 of the third round.

While he fought through it, Crute does admit to being overawed by the UFC atmosphere.

“I put so much pressure on myself to block out the crowd and focus in, but when there’s that many people cheering you cannot block it out, it’s impossible. You have to embrace it, you can’t ignore it, because even if a deaf person walked out there you can still feel the noise, it hits you like a wall.”