Crucial Lightweight Stretch Begins At UFC 299

There’s a lot on the line for Gaethje, including, but not limited to, his spot in line for a title shot. Meanwhile, Holloway could very well catapult himself into lightweight title contention while also having a chance to get his featherweight belt back with Ilia Topuria now on top of the division at 145 pounds. As far as stylistically, this fight has the makings of something iconic. From Holloway’s legendary volume, cardio and chin to Gaethje’s own durability, destructive power and penchant for a brawl, this fight is must-watch beyond the stakes.

Earlier on the same night, however, a fight as crucial, if not more so, goes down between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and a man many long-assumed would fight for a title in Arman Tsarukyan. Oliveira emphatically placed his claim as the No. 1 contender when he ran through Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, but a cut suffered in camp just 10 days before his rematch with Makhachev threw everything into chaos. With Makhachev waiting, Oliveira is back in the position of defending his spot.

Tsarukyan has had the makings of a potential champion since he entered the UFC to face Makhachev in his promotional debut in April 2019. Those two earned Fight of the Night honors, and the 27-year-old Armenian went on to rack up eight wins out of nine fights since to climb the ladder. His potential contention was realized when he demolished Dariush just outside of a minute into their main event bout in December 2023. Now, he gets his real chance to show he is a title contender against “Do Bronx.”