Crowder's Best Yet To Come

“I took that fight [against Greg Hardy], I had just got over a knee injury and I took that fight on about six weeks’ notice so I wasn’t in the best of shape,” Crowder explained. “My cardio was definitely better than his.

“Going into the second round, I should have got my hips in a little bit tighter, a little bit closer when I was going for the takedown. Once I got the fight down to the ground, I would have finished the fight there. Little mistakes, little details I needed to improve on.”

He got the win but it definitely wasn’t the way Crowder wanted to earn his first UFC victory, which is why he’s more motivated than ever before as he prepares to return to action this weekend at UFC Fight Night from Greenville, South Carolina.

Ideally, Crowder would have returned sooner just to wash the bad taste of that last performance from his mouth, but the timing actually ended up benefitting him. Crowder was able to get some work in with new coaches while also traveling a bit before settling back down to prepare to fight in front of an almost home audience with his North Carolina home just a few hours away.

“I wanted to fight a little sooner but things were adding up and then I ended up getting a new coach to help out with my other two coaches and they wanted to work on some things,” Crowder stated. “Just trying to improve upon a few things and then we ended up getting the South Carolina fight, which I’m excited about.

“It’s close to my hometown. I’m only like three hours away from my hometown so I’ve got a lot of friends and supporters coming out to cheer me on so I’m really excited about that. I would have liked to fight sooner but I’m happy with the way it all worked out.”