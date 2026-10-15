Cristian Perez Out to Show He Belongs

“The lesson I learned from my first DWCS fight was not to rush all the time and know how to be smarter when it came time to fighting,” Perez said.

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The bout with Sousa was a back-and-forth clash through the first two rounds before Perez’ gas tank ran low in the final frame. It was a clear learning opportunity for the young Mexican prospect, and the loss has aged well as Sousa has already picked up a pair of wins inside the Octagon to begin his UFC tenure.

This weekend, Perez will look to do the same. Despite making a relatively quick turnaround from his August 16 win over Paxton, “Puas” said there are no lingering “is this real?” effects hanging over him as he prepares to make the walk for the first time on October 17 at Rogers Place although he still looks back fondly on the moment he won his contract.