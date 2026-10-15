Cristian Perez Out to Show He Belongs

In the 10-year history of Dana White’s Contender Series, 33 athletes needed mulilple appearances before doing enough to impress the UFC CEO and matchmakers and earn a contract.
Roster mainstays Alonzo Menifield, Ryan Spann, and Kennedy Nzechukwu competed on Season 1 before punching their ticket to the UFC in Season 2. This past season one week featured four contract-winners who were making their second appearance at the Meta APEX, including Cristian Perez.
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Competing on week two of Season 10, Perez stopped Logan Paxton and claimed his spot on the roster nearly one year to the day since his Season 9 loss to Manoel Sousa, and he is now set to make his debut against Kyle Nelson at UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott.
“The lesson I learned from my first DWCS fight was not to rush all the time and know how to be smarter when it came time to fighting,” Perez said.
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The bout with Sousa was a back-and-forth clash through the first two rounds before Perez’ gas tank ran low in the final frame. It was a clear learning opportunity for the young Mexican prospect, and the loss has aged well as Sousa has already picked up a pair of wins inside the Octagon to begin his UFC tenure.
This weekend, Perez will look to do the same. Despite making a relatively quick turnaround from his August 16 win over Paxton, “Puas” said there are no lingering “is this real?” effects hanging over him as he prepares to make the walk for the first time on October 17 at Rogers Place although he still looks back fondly on the moment he won his contract.
“That was the best,” Perez said. “That was a very exciting moment in my life. I realized in that moment that my goal was accomplished after 17 years of work and that a new chapter was beginning in my life.”
That chapter begins on Saturday with an immediate measuring-stick matchup against Nelson, a veteran eight years his senior who has nearly as many UFC appearances (12) as Perez has wins (15).
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Nelson is a journeyman in the true sense of the word: a guy that has worked hard at his craft for quite some time and carved out a spot for himself on the UFC roster, shifting between lightweight and featherweight before making a full return to the 155-pound ranks last year with a unanimous decision win over Matt Frevola. He’s the kind of battle-tested and well-rounded benchmark every division needs, and as such, he is the perfect test for the promising 27-year-old.
“It means something important,” Perez said. “He’s an experienced fighter inside the UFC so I think a win over him will project me (forward), and I think I have the correct tools to put on a good show.”
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And forward is where Perez wants to go, starting this weekend.
“I want to be a UFC world champion,” he said. “As an athlete, a win this Saturday would position me inside the rankings, and I would like to keep climbing the ranks little by little.”
Although Nelson isn’t in the lightweight rankings, Perez is inclined to fight as many people as possible on his ascent.
“I would like to fight against everyone to get to the championship,” Perez said. “I don’t care if it’s one by one or if I have to fight against five or 10. I’m ready to get closer towards that world championship.”
When asked how he envisions securing his first UFC victory this weekend, the humble newcomer once again kept it short and sweet.
“This Saturday night, I see myself winning in incredible fashion.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.