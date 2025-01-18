Craig Piligian Named To 2025 UFC Hall Of Fame Class

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

This video is not available in your country

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

In 2004, Piligian met with White and former UFC CEO Lorenzo Fertitta to discuss an unscripted television series aimed at showcasing and promoting the organization’s brand and 16 athletes living together in a house while competing for a six-figure contract with UFC. The show would be called The Ultimate Fighter®.

Piligian joined White, Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta III as co-creators of the show, which debuted on January 17, 2005, on Spike TV. Produced by Piligian’s Pilgrim Media Group, the original structure of the show featured one or two weight classes competing in a tournament with two rival head coaches facing off during an upcoming event.

The season one finale made the series a global hit and introduced UFC to fans around the world, as it culminated in the historic finale fight between former UFC light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar. The series is now viewed as an iconic hit that many, including White, credit with revitalizing UFC’s business and the sport of mixed martial arts.

Now, after 32 main seasons, 10 international seasons, and nearly 500 episodes, The Ultimate Fighter has also introduced a wide array of fans – from die-hard to brand new – to UFC and served as a springboard for the careers of numerous fighters who went on to be UFC champions, contenders and stars, including: Kamaru Usman, Tony Ferguson, TJ Dillashaw, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz, Rashad Evans, and Conor McGregor, who served as a coach during TUF seasons 22 and 31.

During his career, Piligian has served as a producer on more than 140 projects and been associated with some of the most successful television series across a wide range of networks including CBS, ABC, Spike, Lifetime, OWN, CMT, National Geographic Channel, Discovery and more.

Piligian created and produced American Chopper, a reality series that explored the world of custom motorcycle fabrication, and the Emmy-nominated Dirty Jobs, which highlighted numerous challenging professions across the United States. He is also credited with launching several additional successful franchises such as Fast N’ Loud, My Fair Wedding with David Tutera, Wicked Tuna, Street Outlaws, Top Shot, Ghost Hunters, and the NAACP Image Award-winning Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.

Piligian has also expanded into producing award-winning documentary series and features; celebrity talk shows; scripted content; and sports and eSports projects.

In 2021, Piligian was appointed as the President of Lionsgate Nonfiction Television while simultaneously serving as CEO of Pilgrim Media Group.

Most recently, he was named the Managing Director of Lionsgate’s new Alternative Television Division in January 2024. The new division combined Pilgrim Media Group with eOne, Blackfin, Renegade and Daisybeck Studios unscripted brands.

In 2012, Piligian ranked 18th on “50 Most Powerful List” by The Hollywood Reporter, and in 2015 he was inducted into the Realscreen Hall of Fame. In 2016, Piligian was named the first-ever Producer of the Year by Broadcast & Cable Magazine, and Innovator of the Year by Next TV Summit. He resides in California with his wife, Lucinda.

To see a complete list of UFC athletes and fights enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame, as well as details regarding the UFC Hall of Fame format, please visit UFCHOFFAQ. For additional information, please visit UFC.com.