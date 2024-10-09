 Skip to main content
Ronaldo Junior Had Match Of The Night Last FPI And Thanked Exciting Matchmaking, But Is Looking To Level Up Again At The FIGHT PASS Invitational 8.
UFC Fight Pass

Cowboys Fandom Has Thickened Cisneros’ Skin

FIGHT PASS Invitational Competitor Josh Cisneros Has Emotionally Run The Gambit Thanks To His Grappling Career, But His Mind Is Strengthened From Being A Dallas Cowboys Fan.
By Walker Van Wey • Oct. 9, 2024

Winning and losing may be the most important things that can come from competition, but any real gym rat will tell you that the most important thing that comes off the mat is the success of your football team.

FIGHT PASS Invitational athlete Josh Cisneros has learned everything he knows about sportsmanship, grappling, discipline and more from regular training since he was a child, but he learned how to have thick skin from being a lifelong Cowboys fan.

Sign Up For UFC FIGHT PASS Today!

“Whenever the Cowboys get smashed I’m always getting texts from my friends like, ‘did you see the Cowboys?’” Cisneros laughed. “They’re always rubbing it in my face and it’s like, dang, now I have to deal with this the rest of the week.”

The lifelong martial artist actually has few interests outside of grappling and the Cowboys, so when things aren’t going well on the field, they’re usually not going too well in the gym, either.

The ribbings Cisneros gets over his favorite football team didn’t start when he started training. The central California native has been getting weekly earfuls his whole life over his team.

READ: UFC Fight Pass Invitational Rules and Scoring

His personal life still sees him getting a regular verbal mauling over his Dallas allegiance. Cisneros humorously proves that it’s the ones who love you the most that can do the most damage.

“I guess I’m also somewhat of a 49ers fan because of my fiancée,” Cisneros said. “We get into it. She’ll tell me, ‘Cowboys suck! You need to be a 49ers fan.’ I know they suck but I’ve always been a fan since I was a kid.”

Having heard relentless taunts from seemingly everybody around him his whole life, Cisneros figured there would be no harm in joining the first gym-wide fantasy football league, and he’s grown to love his first experience.

It hasn’t stopped the Cowboys jabs, but the 24-year-old is enjoying the newfound hobby even though he’s already found himself in the hot water of last place in the league. He was able to get his first win, but the bottom of the leaderboard isn’t far away and he’s become way too comfortable in his weight class to lose the league and face the agreed upon consequences.

“The punishment is to compete at a weight class that the group chooses,” Cisneros said with a laugh.

He admittedly treats himself a bit on Sundays during football season, and as sure as the Cowboys are to get stopped before a deep playoff run, Cisneros puts on a few extra pounds in the winter because the last thing he wants is to find himself on an FPI card a weight class lower.

For the greatest action across the world of combat sports, sign up TODAY for UFC FIGHT PASS!

Order UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Now

Tags
UFC FIGHT PASS
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On November 16, 2024
Announcements

Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Headline UFC 309 In New…

Heavyweight Gold Goes Up For Grabs; Charles Oliveira And Michael Chandler Rematch In New York City At UFC 309

More
Carla Esparza reacts in the Octagon after announcing her retirement following a decision loss against Tecia Pennington in a strawweight fight during the UFC 307 event at Delta Center on October 05, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Interviews

Carla Esparza Announces Retirement | UFC 307

Two-Time Strawweight Champion Carla Esparza Talks With Joe Rogan Following Her Retirement Fight At UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. In Salt Lake City, Utah On October 5, 2024 

Watch the Video
Nicky Rodriguez reacts after his victory against Mason Fowler during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 event at UFC APEX on May 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fight Pass

Nicky Rod Gives Himself A Leg Up Across The Board |…

Nicky Rod Hasn’t Become The Face Of Submission Grappling By Lacking Confidence, And While He’s Friends With FPI 8 Opponent Michael Pixley, How Does He See Various Competitions Play

More