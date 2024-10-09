Cowboys Fandom Has Thickened Cisneros’ Skin

Announcements
Winning and losing may be the most important things that can come from competition, but any real gym rat will tell you that the most important thing that comes off the mat is the success of your football team.
FIGHT PASS Invitational athlete Josh Cisneros has learned everything he knows about sportsmanship, grappling, discipline and more from regular training since he was a child, but he learned how to have thick skin from being a lifelong Cowboys fan.
“Whenever the Cowboys get smashed I’m always getting texts from my friends like, ‘did you see the Cowboys?’” Cisneros laughed. “They’re always rubbing it in my face and it’s like, dang, now I have to deal with this the rest of the week.”
October 10th. The best night in grappling returns 🔥 #FPI8 pic.twitter.com/BnceHjWNTL— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 4, 2024
The lifelong martial artist actually has few interests outside of grappling and the Cowboys, so when things aren’t going well on the field, they’re usually not going too well in the gym, either.
The ribbings Cisneros gets over his favorite football team didn’t start when he started training. The central California native has been getting weekly earfuls his whole life over his team.
His personal life still sees him getting a regular verbal mauling over his Dallas allegiance. Cisneros humorously proves that it’s the ones who love you the most that can do the most damage.
“I guess I’m also somewhat of a 49ers fan because of my fiancée,” Cisneros said. “We get into it. She’ll tell me, ‘Cowboys suck! You need to be a 49ers fan.’ I know they suck but I’ve always been a fan since I was a kid.”
#FPI8 is 6 days away! Who you got in the main event? pic.twitter.com/uczyTnz5HR— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 4, 2024
Having heard relentless taunts from seemingly everybody around him his whole life, Cisneros figured there would be no harm in joining the first gym-wide fantasy football league, and he’s grown to love his first experience.
It hasn’t stopped the Cowboys jabs, but the 24-year-old is enjoying the newfound hobby even though he’s already found himself in the hot water of last place in the league. He was able to get his first win, but the bottom of the leaderboard isn’t far away and he’s become way too comfortable in his weight class to lose the league and face the agreed upon consequences.
“The punishment is to compete at a weight class that the group chooses,” Cisneros said with a laugh.
He admittedly treats himself a bit on Sundays during football season, and as sure as the Cowboys are to get stopped before a deep playoff run, Cisneros puts on a few extra pounds in the winter because the last thing he wants is to find himself on an FPI card a weight class lower.
