Cowboy Cerrone through the years

Cowboy vs McCullough

November 5, 2008

Cerrone earns his first post-fight bonus, a Fight of the Night vs. Rob McCullough at WEC 36

Unbeaten in eight pro fights, Cerrone was a young fighter on the move in the WEC promotion, and after a 90-second submission of Danny Castillo, “Cowboy” began to establish himself as one of the promotion’s top action heroes as he pounded out a decision win over Muay Thai ace Rob McCullough that earned him his first Fight of the Night award.