The Cowboy Cerrone Legacy: "you came to fight"

He’d spent the last 10 minutes trading punches and kicks with Tony Ferguson, the surging lightweight contender with a diverse array of ways to bust you up, who entered the cage with designs on pushing his winning streak to an even dozen. The last punch that caught Cerrone landed late — a good couple seconds after the horn signaling the end of the second round — and left the veteran standing in momentary shock before eventually sauntering back to his corner, where Joe Schilling and Jafari Vanier implored him to give his all, as if Cerrone were capable of giving anything less.

Back on his feet and ready for another five hard minutes with Ferguson, Cerrone pushed his left nostril closed with his left thumb and cleared the right side of his nose.

He immediately knew something was wrong.

“The ref said, ‘Are you ready? Are you ready?’ and we both said, ‘Hell yeah!’” said Cerrone, recalling the sequence of events that brought his UFC 238 bout with Ferguson to a premature halt. “And then I blew my nose and I was like, ‘Oh wait! No! No! Not at all ready! Hold on!’”