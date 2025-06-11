COURT MCGEE | RETURN OF THE CRUSHER

Saturday’s fight card comes 15 years less a handful of days since “The Crusher” defeated Kris McCray, meaning it will have been 5,475 days since the now 40-year-old Utah native punched his ticket to the UFC. It’s also the first time in nearly 15 years that he heads into a contest coming off a stoppage victory, as his first-round submission win over Tim Means last October at UFC 307 gave McGee his first finish inside the Octagon in 5,097 days.

And it’s also a meeting between the two longest standing winners of the long-running reality TV competition remaining on the roster — a bout between Season 11’s middleweight victor and TUF: Live’s triumphant lightweight.

TICKETS: UFC Atlanta | UFC Baku | UFC 317 | UFC Nashville | UFC 318

“That’s pretty bad a**!” McGee said when I told him that last fact on Wednesday afternoon over Zoom. “That’s pretty awesome, and it shows that that show produced some gnarly dudes.”

But as always, that ultra-cool achievement and none of what the 23-fight veteran has accomplished in his near 15-year run on the roster would be possible with the number that forever remains most important to McGee: the 6,994 days of continuous sobriety he had through our talk earlier in the week and the 6,997 days he’ll have when he navigates three more days without having a drink or doing drugs before he makes the walk on Saturday night.