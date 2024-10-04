Court McGee Not Ready to Call It a Day Just Yet

“No,” McGee says sharply, instantly chasing his words with a laugh when I ask my long-time friend if Saturday’s foray into the Octagon will be his last. “I have three more in my contract, so, my intention is to complete the contract.

“Here’s the thing,” he continues, setting the stage for what our history together tells me is going to be a detailed explanation of how he arrived at his decision to soldier on, not just through this fight, but to the end of his current contract. “I got my neck fixed about six months before that last fight with Alex Morono.”

Preview The Entire Pay-Per-View Card

The tenured welterweight recounts how he asked the doctor a series of questions about ailments and maladies that he had been dealing with over the last several years, all of which he believed were tied to his neck issues, and the doctor confirmed would be addressed and remedied almost entirely.

When he asked if he would be able to return to competition, he was given a six-month timeline, and the news lit a spark in McGee.

“I didn’t know if he was gonna say that or not, so I was elated, because I had one more fight in my contract, so I was like, ‘I’ll finish this one out,’” he explains. “When I signed that fight, I didn’t realize how good I was gonna feel.

“I hadn’t felt that great in years, and I came out a little apprehensive, but I hadn’t made it to a second round in two fights. I had 17 decisions in a row, so I’m used to fighting for 15 minutes, now all of a sudden I’m like, ‘I wanna make it to the second round.’ I make it to the second round and I’m like, ‘Holy s***! I’m here! Let’s go!’ The fight got over with, it was close, but I had so much confidence.

“So I renegotiated and that Morono fight was my first fight in a four-fight deal,” adds McGee, who earned a unanimous decision win in his only previous appearance in the Utah capital back in 2016. “When I found out they were coming to Salt Lake, I was like, ‘Get me on this card!’ and they were like, ‘Okay; looking for an opponent.’ He shot me a text and was like, ‘I’ve got Tim Means’ and that’s a great fight.”

From a matchup standpoint, Means makes a great deal of sense as a dance partner for McGee, as the two are at a similar point in their lives and careers.

Saturday will be Means’ 52nd professional appearance, and in February, “The Dirty Bird” will turn 41. Like McGee, he’s struggled as of late, suffering a first-round stoppage loss last time out in April and entering with a 1-4 mark over his previous five outings.