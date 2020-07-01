Court McGee Experiencing An All-New Feeling

Along the way, he has experienced nearly every high and low that the fight game has to offer. But there is one emotion that “The Crusher” had never felt until he was offered to throw down with former champion Carlos Condit – excitement.

“Technically I don’t think I’ve ever been excited for a fight…I don’t fight for excitement. I was born with the fight (in me) and I don’t like to call it fun because when I get into a fight it’s not fun, I’m not there to have fun, we’re not there to have fun; I’m there to fight and find a way to win, find a way to beat you in the 15 minutes that I have,” McGee told UFC.com. “But when I got the call to fight Carlos [Condit] it’s the first time in my entire career that I was like, ‘Awesome!’ I get an opportunity to fight a Carlos Condit, a legend in the sport and one of those guys that brings the fight.’”

On Saturday, October 3, on the UFC Fight Island 4 card, McGee will make his 16th walk to the Octagon, where he will look to put an end to a two-fight skid. One of the reasons that McGee believes he’s come out on the wrong end of quite a few decisions is that his opponents tend to be elusive and run from the fight.