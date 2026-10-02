Court McGee | Calling It A Career

“It’s never been that way and I don’t want it to be that way,” he added while discussing he’s not doing this simply to have a farewell moment at home in front of family and friends. “I don’t want it to be ‘this is solely for a paycheck.’ I’ve been through the ups and downs, and I use that experience.

“I don’t look down on this guy because he’s on a two-fight losing streak,” continued the veteran, shifting his attention to Nolan and Saturday’s fight. “I look back to when I was on a two-fight losing streak, and it’s like, ‘Did I come out and not perform?’ No, man — he’s got something to prove too.

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“The best man on Saturday night will win in that 15 minutes. That’s this game and it’s the game I’ve committed to, and I accept all of it.”

Asked for his greatest takeaway after more than 15 years competing at the highest level, McGee pointed to consistency and being able to deal with the ups and downs that inevitably come in this sport, adding that there were too many times where he took himself and his preparation too seriously, which probably ultimately cost him in the end.

As for the advice he’d impart on the next generation, that part was easy.

“If there is an undeniable passion for competing, fighting in MMA, don’t let anybody deter you, positively or negatively,” he said. “You have to know in here (points to heart) and you have to know up here (points to head) and then make sure the group around you are good people.