Court McGee: A Personification of Hope

“I want to dedicate this fight to anybody who is struggling today,” he said, his voice cracking and wavering on June 19, 2010, after submitting Kris McCray. “I love you all.”

A dozen years, 18 fights, and innumerable ups and downs later, McGee is still regularly making the walk to the Octagon, carrying a message of hope to those that struggle. And from a performance and results standpoint, the 37-year-old is doing as well as he has since those early days of his UFC career.

“I know I’m 37, but I’ve never felt like this,” said McGee, who secured a unanimous decision win over Ramiz Brahimaj in January to earn the first pair of consecutive victories he’s had since winning his first two welterweight assignments in 2013.

Should he push that run of success to three against Wells this weekend in Austin, it’ll be the first three-fight run of success McGee has enjoyed since following his victory over McCray with wins over Ryan Jensen and Dongi Yang to begin his UFC career.

Some of the inconsistency in his results over the years comes down to fighting tough competition, and the litany of injuries and surgeries the proud father of three has endured certainly didn’t help things either. But the thing that has really helped McGee turn a corner and enter this weekend’s contest with a little momentum is that fighting isn’t an all-consuming thing for him anymore.

In fact, it’s just one of a half-dozen or so things that garner the Utah native’s time, attention, and focus.