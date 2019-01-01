Costa's Gameplan is Simple: Party, Fight, Party

“Some people look at it as just a fight,” he explains. “They’re going in there like they’re preparing for war. Yes, you are getting into a fight, but you’ve got to remember why you got into this. I got into this because I love the sport, I love competing, and I love testing myself against other guys. I love the contact, I love the excitement, I love the nerves, I love the fear, I love the whole rollercoaster, I love the whole thing. And to be all aggressive and pissed off about a fight is ridiculous. I’m looking forward to going out there and putting on a show in front of everyone that’s watching. I want to be a performer, I want to entertain, and I want people to know who I am.”

They will know who the 24-year-old is soon enough. Making his first walk to the Octagon on Saturday night to face Brandon Davis in Atlanta, Costa is 4-0 heading into his first UFC bout, with each of those wins coming by first-round knockout. His total fight time? Two minutes and 50 seconds. Add in the fact that he’s honing his game under the tutelage of Joe Lauzon, and the Taunton, Massachusetts native is garnering quite a buzz.

But just four fights? Could Costa possibly be ready for this jump to the big show?

