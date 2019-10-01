Costa's Debut Was A Perfect Learning Experience

Despite the loss, Costa showed promise before the end, keeping him on the must-see list heading into this week’s bout. And maybe even more impressive, the New Englander didn’t look at the defeat as the end of the world. Because it’s not.

“It’s a sporting event,” he laughs. “Losing sucks, but give yourself 12 hours, 24 hours to feel bad for yourself, then pick your head up and let’s move. There are a lot worse places to be in this world. I’m not in the middle of a war right now. I have a great family, great support system, great friends and I get to work out every single day and then I get to get into a fistfight and get paid for it. What is there to be upset about? I get another chance. All I had to do was go out there and show people who I am. I have food on my table, clean water to drink, life is good.”

It is, and this week he gets to face another fighter coming off a loss in his UFC debut in Salmon. The two actually became friendly while in Atlanta, and though this is obviously business when the Octagon gate shuts, Costa sees this fight as any other – 15 minutes or less of hell and bad intentions, and respect before and after.