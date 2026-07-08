Cory Sandhagen Wants To Get Back In The Conversation

“There's some technical things I definitely could have gotten right a lot better, and I think that I'm going to fight Merab again one day, so I probably won't go too in-depth into all of those things, but I see the sport as like a bunch of X's and O's, with a bunch of randomness thrown into it. If you do the right things at the right time, you win. Sometimes mistakes happen, and hopefully they're mistakes that you can bounce back from, and sometimes they're really difficult to bounce back from, and that's why you need a lot of things to go right in the sport.”

Fighting your way to the top of the bantamweight division is an almighty challenge, and Sandhagen pointed to the defeats suffered by virtually all of the division’s top names to illustrate the dangers of the UFC’s bantamweight shark tank. Ultimately, he said, you need to be in the right place at the right time, and in the right form, to get the chance to fight for the belt.

WATCH: Cory Sandhagen Fight Week Interview | UFC 329

“You look at the division (and) everyone's beaten everyone a little bit,” he explained. “Yan's lost, Merab’s lost, O'Malley's lost, Umar's lost, I've lost, Song’s lost – all kind of to each other, you know – so it's kind of just one of those divisions, and just makes it tough, but that's kind of the name of the sport, a little bit.

“I think that, as time goes through in MMA, we've seen a lot more of that, whereas before everyone wanted to just put the undefeated guy on a pedestal. But we've learned that usually doesn't last that long. So a lot of it is just busting your ass, believing in yourself, and then just hoping that you get a little bit of luck, and that they get some bad luck.”