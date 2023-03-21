Cory Sandhagen Wants To Prove He Is ‘The Guy’

Against Song, Sandhagen put into action the lessons he learned from losses to former champions TJ Dillashaw and Petr Yan. Through four rounds of action, Sandhagen attempted 14 takedowns after shooting just 15 times total in his previous 10 fights, according to Fight Metric. Even though he was successful just once, it was an added wrinkle to his already-sophisticated offense. Despite the fight going to plan, Sandhagen still felt Song’s power, and when he found himself on wobbly legs, he recalled experiencing that for the first time against Yan.

All told, it was the kind of mature performance you’d hope to see in a contender. Sandhagen said he doesn’t expect to turn into an “offensive wrestling monster,” but he knows the added tool to his kit will only help him as he continues to fight the best in the world at 135 pounds. He sees himself as one of the better kickboxers on the roster and hopes this added piece helps him close the gap on his road to UFC gold.

“One thing that I do particularly well compared to a lot of the other guys in the UFC is I make people's brains have to process a lot of information,” he said. “I think adding wrestling just made it so that I can kind of double-down on something that I already do really well (kickboxing). The goal is to make (wrestling) a legitimate threat so that I can just clog up people's processing speed even more than I think that I already do. I think that that's going to make for a hell of a competitor in the future.”

Sandhagen felt it was good to “test drive” that evolved portion of his game against Song. Now, he gets an even stiffer test against a fellow veteran in Marlon “Chito” Vera, who might be one of the hottest fighters on the roster at present.