Cory Sandhagen Unlocked Something New

Regardless, Sandhagen was forced to take time off to recover, so, despite three consecutive wins in the span of 11 months, he found himself sidelined in the ultra-competitive bantamweight division. A couple weeks after his win over Font, Sean O’Malley wrested the belt from Aljamain Sterling and defended it in style against Marlon “Chito” Vera, while Merab Dvalishvili stamped his claim as the No. 1 contender with a win over former double-champ Henry Cejudo. Although he would have rather racked up another win and maybe a title shot in the same timeframe, Sandhagen enjoyed those “inspiring” wins from O’Malley and Dvalishvili.

Meanwhile, he was relegated as a one-armed southpaw for months. He did get married—sling and all—to his longtime partner Erica and started posting more frequently on his YouTube channel, the latter endeavor a response to the sport’s growing popularity.

“I feel like the sport has gotten really big in the last few years, and there's still so much beauty that isn't like tapped into and understood by the fan base,” he said. “Instead of just complaining about people bitching online and just being s**tty online or whatever, I'll help them understand a little bit better of how awesome this art can be and how it is an art. It's not just full drama and two chimpanzees fighting each other. It's not that. It's a beautiful piece of art that these guys spend their entire lives trying to do.”

When he did get back to work, he was energized from the “inspiring” performances within the division. And it was back to the grind with wrestling coach Carrington Banks and a few weeks spent working on his jiu jitsu with Ryan Hall. A shift he made during this training camp is taking on Trevor Wittman, who has worked with champions like Justin Gaethje, Rose Namajunas and Kamaru Usman, as his striking coach. It’s a major change to make before arguably Sandhagen’s most critical fight to-date, but the two seem to gel increasingly well.