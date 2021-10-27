Cory Sandhagen Trained Like A Champ Since Day One

Although Sandhagen is a little less than four years into his UFC career, his journey started when he walked into a mixed martial arts gym as a 16-year-old. Now, at 29, more than half of his 17-fight professional career has been spent at the highest level, which is quite the stage to hone his skills and abilities.

There have been bumps, sure, but not many of them. Even after dropping his last fight to TJ Dillashaw in a razor-close split decision, it was clear Sandhagen had the goods to go after the bantamweight title, a belief he’s had since the moment he started down this path.

“I’ve been training like a champion for the last - honestly, I feel like since day one of mixed martial arts for me,” Sandhagen said. “I’ve had to learn how to be a champion, but as far as effort goes, and as far as love goes, I’ve been giving championship effort and championship love for my entire career. I would say that’s the reason I get to go do this is because I’ve had that outlook on myself and just in the training room since day one.”

That learning process bore highlight-worthy fruit in the last year.

UFC 267 COUNTDOWN: Blachowicz vs Teixeira | Yan vs Sandhagen | Full Episode

After he suffered his first UFC loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250, Sandhagen shifted his mentality and almost immediately produced jaw-dropping results. In his first main event a few months later, Sandhagen knocked out Marlon Moraes with a spinning wheel kick, cementing himself as a true contender. In a somewhat full-circle situation, Sandhagen returns to Abu Dhabi a little more than a year after the fight against Moraes in which he approached the bout with a more aggressive mentality. That’s something he admittedly needed to learn, and tapping into it now is second-nature to him.

The next time out, he put Frankie Edgar to sleep with one of the cleanest flying knees you’ll ever see just 28 seconds into the fight. That set him up against Dillashaw, a fight some still believe he won. Although he seems to have accepted the reality of the loss, he also is appreciative of the sentiment from fans and peers alike around the result that generated plenty of excitement when he stepped into this title fight.