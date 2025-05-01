Cory Sandhagen: ‘The Time Is Now’

He needs to take out former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, and he’d like to do so in a way that puts him back in the thick of the bantamweight title picture. Part of the clarity comes with age and experience. The Colorado native has 14 UFC fights under his belt, and about half of that tenure has been spent in the division’s ultracompetitive Top 10.

The 33-year-old conveys a sharp sense of urgency when it comes to his pursuit of the elusive UFC title heading into his headliner in Des Moines, Iowa.

WATCH: Cory Sandhagen's Fight Week Interview

“The time to win the belt is now,” Sandhagen told UFC.com. “A lot of the reason why I'm still kind of doing this whenever I need an extra push or motivation is I try to think of that 16, 17-year-old kid that was on the track running sprints on Thanksgiving and on Christmas and working his butt off because one day he wanted to be in the spot that I'm in right now. It's time to do it for me and for that kid.”

Sandhagen came into the promotion as a highly touted 25-year-old prospect boasting a 7-1 record with all the skills you would want to see from a future contender. He kicked off his UFC career with five consecutive wins, landing in a No. 1 contender fight with Aljamain Sterling about two-and-a-half years after his debut. However, a moment of potential triumph became a key moment of growth as Sterling submitted Sandhagen less than 90 seconds into their bout and would go on to win the bantamweight title.