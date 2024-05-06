 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi On August 3, 2024
Cory Sandhagen Takes On Umar Nurmagomedov In Abu Dhabi On August 3

Tickets Go On Sale Tuesday, May 7 
May. 6, 2024

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, returns to Abu Dhabi for an action-packed fight as No. 2 ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen faces No. 9 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov on Saturday, 3 August, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs NURMAGOMEDOV tickets go on sale from 1pm GST on Tuesday, 7 May via Etihad Arena. Fight Club members can purchase tickets early at 11am GST on Monday, 6 May whilst those who registered their interest early in this event will gain priority access at 12pm GST Monday, 6 May.

Sandhagen (17-4, fighting out of Aurora, Colorado) returns to the UAE capital to cement his status as top contender in the bantamweight division. The Colorado native boasts wins over Rob Font, Chito Vera, and soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar. He now hopes for a convincing win over rising star Nurmagomedov to make his case for a title shot.

Nurmagomedov (17-0, fighting out of Chelyabinsk, Russia) looks to put the division on notice by taking out a top-ranked opponent and making his first Octagon appearance in Abu Dhabi. Umar made his mark in the division after delivering dominant performances over Raoni Barcelos, Brian Kelleher and Sergey Morozov. Now, he sets his sights on securing the biggest win of his career by getting his hand raised against Sandhagen.

VIP Experience packages will be available soon via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that can feature premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes and more. For more information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.

For more information and to register interest for early access to tickets and event news, visit: https://visitabudhabi.ae/en/campaign/ufc-fight-night

