Cory Sandhagen Is Ready For A ‘Real Run’ At The Title

As he, Banks and his longtime coach Christian Allen made their way back to Colorado from Abu Dhabi, the close-knit trio had a handful of open and honest conversations about what transpired, and where Sandhagen needed to tighten up if he wanted to capture UFC gold.

“Any loss is a setback, but it gives you a kind of a gauge of where you are,” said Allen, who has worked with Sandhagen since the 30-year-old was in high school. “It's like ‘(This is) where we’re this close, and this is what we need to work on.’ So, instead of licking our wounds and being sad about it, we went back to the drawing board and were like, these are the things we need to adjust.”

Back To The Drawing Board

For the last 11 months, as the bantamweight picture continued its ever-entertaining shuffle, Sandhagen put his head down and got to work. Although already roundly considered one of the more intricate and effective strikers on the roster, Sandhagen hoped to round out his game to evolve that praise into a more well-rounded outlook.

Part of that journey included trips to Virginia to train with The Ultimate Fighter winner and jiu jitsu ace Ryan Hall. The two cultivated a relationship over the last few years, and Hall will join Banks and Allen in his corner at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song. Sandhagen shares nothing but acclaim and admiration for Hall, even though following Hall’s schedule means abandoning his morning-person habits. Sandhagen jokingly equates his East Coast trips to someone visiting a wise martial arts master in an old kung fu movie.

“I lost track of all the days and who I was back here and all of that (laughs),” Sandhagen said. “Ryan is one of the best instructors and communicators that I've ever met in my entire life, so it is kind of like going and seeing like this Kung Fu master on the other side of the country who just has these hidden abilities. And he has kind of his own style. And I've really taken an eye for it. I think it's beautiful.”