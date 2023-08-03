Cory Sandhagen: “I’m One Of The Best To Do It”

“I think that the internet is supposed to be a funny place or an educational place,” Sandhagen told UFC.com. “The only things that I think the Internet was ever created to (do is) actually help us. It shouldn't be used to like spread whatever. Funny and educational - that's it. I didn't really know how to do social media. I thought it was a bit vain. It felt like a vain activity. Like what’s the motivation behind doing this? But now I'm just like, ‘Oh, I'm just going to try to be funny, or I'm going to try to help people get good at fighting. Those are the two things that I enjoy doing.”

Sandhagen knows he isn’t the bright and shiny household name despite all his highlight reel moments in the Octagon. He doesn’t have the technicolor personality and appearance of a Sean O’Malley, and, as it stands, he doesn’t hold the bantamweight belt, which currently resides with Aljamain Sterling. Those two will duke it out in the main event at UFC 292.

Not wanting to sit on his hands and idle, Sandhagen agreed to a main event bout with the rising Umar Nurmagomedov, an undefeated fighter many have tabbed as a future title contender, and a man who has found a hard time finding willing opponents in the Top 10. It was a risk Sandhagen welcomed, but about three weeks ago, Nurmagomedov pulled out of the bout and left the Colorado native without a dance partner. In stepped Rob Font, a fellow Top 5 fighter who was slated to fight in Boston at UFC 292 against Song Yadong before Song exited the matchup.