Cory Sandhagen: “I’m Going To Be Champ”

“If I don't let him do those things to me, then Merab is striking with me,” he said. “Unless his striking has gotten a lot better, it’s going to be a really hard night for him… Not once in a fight have I felt incredibly fatigued the way that I've seen some of his other opponents be. Not once in a fight have I been on my back for longer than 10 seconds unless it was something that I was trying to do, so you take those two things off the table, which I've proven time and time again that I'm very good at, and Merab doesn't have a lot of routes to victory, and I have a lot of them.

“It's going to be my night. I'm going to be champ.”

A lot of the confidence is not only coming from the work he put in since beating Deiveson Figueiredo in May, but also from allowing his coaches to completely take the reins. He credits his head coach, Carrington Banks, for instilling confidence in his grappling game, and also shows his appreciation for Trevor Wittman, with whom Sandhagen has worked since last year.

There was a learning curve there, however. Sandhagen’s partnership with Wittman was first tested against Nurmagomedov. The 33-year-old was in the midst of getting familiar with Wittman’s philosophies and coaching style when they traveled to Abu Dhabi to face Nurmagomedov. While Sandhagen understands nobody will care about excuses, he is also frank about the factor that played in the fight. The best way to prove those theories right is to get the job done, and he is beaming with confidence.