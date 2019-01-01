Cory Sandhagen Has Found His Flow

His methodical and tactical performance against a powerful and experienced opponent validated some of the buzz surrounding him heading into the fight. That win, in his eyes, showed he is a guy who can “actually fight” and is only focused on chasing UFC gold. Now, he has a major opportunity to jump into the top five of a crowded bantamweight division when he takes on Rafael Assuncao at UFC 241.

At just 27 years old, Sandhagen carries himself with the calm confidence of someone who doesn’t have anything to prove. He says his relaxed vibe is something that “isn’t a hard thing” for him, especially before it’s actually fight night. That relaxation has only increased in his last few fights – he’s currently 4-0 in the UFC – and he believes he has found “his flow.”

Even so, he’s aware of the fact that life only gets harder from here.

“I’m not at the point anymore where I’m just going out and doing my thing anymore,” he said. “The guys are very good. I would say the margins of being technically better in each category of MMA than a person in the top 10 aren’t going to be that great. It’s going to be more about maximizing your advantages, and in this weight division, I have a lot of advantages.”

Where Sandhagen particularly enjoys the journey of a young and growing mixed martial artist is in the mental aspect of the sport, an area he said he likes to “indulge.”