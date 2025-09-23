Cory Sandhagen Is Finding Synergy At The Right Time

That also comes out in his relationship with his coaches Carrington Banks and Trevor Wittman. Between rounds, the scene is less a coach giving his fighter instruction than it is an athlete and coach having a conversation about what is happening in the heat of battle. In the training room, Sandhagen has liked to understand the how and why of what his coaches are teaching. However, as he closes in on a title fight with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 320 in Las Veags, the 33-year-old is finding himself more comfortable in trusting those around him completely, saying that he views his coaches as “the masters.”

“When you're a fighter, you're way too close to your art,” Sandhagen told UFC.com from High Altitude MMA in Colorado. “You're way too close to your passion to see it as clearly as outsiders can, and as long as you trust the outsiders to give you good advice, and you believe that they know really what they're talking about, there really is no reason to not listen to them. I have a couple guys that I coach that I can clearly see what's wrong with what's happening. And when I tried to relay that to them, there's like push back sometimes and I'm like, ‘Holy shit, that's what I've been doing for like years and years.’”

It helps having high-level people in your corner, which Banks and Wittman are. Banks, who started working with Sandhagen in 2020 before assuming “head coaching” duties in the last couple of years, boasts a resume which includes a NJCAA Championship at Iowa Central and 2-time All-American status at Wartburg College.