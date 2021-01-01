Cory Sandhagen Feels in Control of His Intensity

After the fight, Sandhagen wasn’t particularly sure how to describe that mental state, but with some time to reflect on all that led up to that performance, he was able to articulate and replicate it as he trained for his upcoming fight against Frankie Edgar.

“I told my body we were going in there and we were either surviving or we weren’t surviving, and my body reacted well to it,” he said. “My mind reacted to it well. I plan on doing it again. I’ve been practicing still, the exact same way. Every time we’re sparring it’s getting into that state, whether I’m exhausted, whether I’m sick, injured, whatever it may be, I put myself in that place, and I do that twice a week, so that when it’s fight day, I can have no doubts that I’m able to bring that back, and I plan on doing that this time, too.”

He and Edgar were booked to fight more than a year ago in Raleigh, North Carolina, as Edgar’s bantamweight debut, but that was scrapped when “The Answer” stepped in on short notice to fight Chan Sung Jung in Busan. Edgar’s knockout loss delayed his trip down to 135 pounds until August, when he earned a hard-fought split decision win over Pedro Munhoz. Sandhagen said he was “super impressed” by Edgar’s performance in that fight. He isn’t buying the oddsmakers making him a sizeable favorite over the former lightweight champion, saying “Frankie is still Frankie” in his mind.

Fighting someone with Edgar’s resume is a particular reality on which Sandhagen is keen. He previously described his fight with John Lineker as his “welcome to the UFC” moment, and against Edgar, he’s aware of similar thoughts coming to the forefront.