Cory McKenna's Homecoming

“I feel like this is my first time experiencing a full UFC event,” McKenna said. “It’s obviously a larger scale here. I haven’t had a crowd for like three years, so the atmosphere is going to be amazing.”

McKenna faced strawweight Kay Hansen in her debut, and came out victorious, defeating Hansen by unanimous decision. McKenna holds a 6-1 record, earning two wins by knockout and one by submission. She is riding into Saturday night on a four-fight win streak.

MORE UFC LONDON: Main Event Preview | Dan Hooker's Chase | Paddy Pimblett Interview | Paul Craig's Bonuses | Fighters On The Rise

“I don’t want it to be a decision, I don’t want to be cutting it close,” McKenna said. “I’m going to be going out there and looking to put a finish on and making sure that I’m not leaving it in the judges’ hands now that we have this full UFC experience.”

The 22-year-old is the third youngest fighter on the UFC roster and is the youngest woman on the roster. The Dana White’s Contender Series alum feels that she didn’t showcase all her skills in her last performance against Hansen.

She doesn’t feel that she has a specific strength and is excited to show off her ability to move wherever the fight goes against her opponent, Elise Reed.