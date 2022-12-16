Cory McKenna Wants To Ride The Wave Of Momentum

In her sights now is fellow Contender Series alumna Cheyenne Vlismas, who is also 7-2 with two wins in the Octagon and a finish to her name.

All McKenna sees it as is a perfect test for this point of her young career, and an ideal way to build up some more hype as she progresses her way through the strawweight division.

“I want to ride that wave,” she said. “Hopefully get the same or similar result this fight. It was very emotional after that fight coming off the loss. I had a really hard year or two of injuries and stuff, so it was really nice to go out there and put on a performance that I felt finally kind of showed everyone what I'm capable of.”

Although McKenna has made quite a home for herself in Sacramento, California, with Team Alpha Male, the Welsh phenom made her way down to San Diego to work with the women at Alliance Jiu Jitsu. There, she rolled with the likes of Angela Hill and Jessica Penne.