Cory McKenna Isn't Feeling Any Pressure

Wales’ first female fighter in the Octagon was happy with her performance, which came on short notice, and is remarkably calm while recalling the greatest night of her young career.

“I was very proud to get a win over such a high-level opponent. I am trying to be less critical of myself but there was plenty of things to be worked on and that’s what I’ve been doing over the past few months at TAM.

“Overall, my coaches were happy with my composure and performance on the night, given the circumstances.”

British fight fans are no strangers to staying up into the middle of night to watch their charges fly their flag on the world stage and for a 21-year-old, the immense outpouring of support was such an empowering feeling that it galvanised her desire to grow and succeed in the Octagon.

“The support was enormous and startling, I spent the entirety of my Sunday and Monday post-fight just getting back to everyone. I really do appreciate all the support and hope to continue making people proud in my journey.”

Looking ahead to fight night, “The Hobbit” believes her debut against Kay Hansen, who is also 21, could be the show stealer at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

“I think this fight has potential to be Fight of the Night material. I took the last fight on short notice and at a time where there were very few training sessions available in the UK due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and so now that I have been able to put a full camp in, I look forward to showing everyone what I am capable of.”