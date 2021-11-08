Cortney Casey Is Focused On Fighting Her Fight

One could make a case that Casey’s last three split decision losses could have very easily gone the other way, which would transform the Arizona native’s record from 9-9 to 12-6 —from a .500 winning percentage to a .666 win rate — and would provide her with a little more breathing room as she readies to step in with Jojua this weekend.

Instead, each of those decisions went against her, leaving her searching for answers that aren’t as easy as some would like to suggest.

“I don’t know what else I can do other than to try to finish it in those three rounds,” Casey said, stating the obvious. “And it’s easy to say, ‘Don’t let it go to the judges,’ but at the same time, there is another trained fighter that isn’t just trained to win fights — they’re also trained to survive.

“There are reasons why you get bonuses for finishes — because it’s hard to finish someone that is trying to finish you,” she added, the frustration evident in her voice. “So you have to just fight your fight, and it’s one of those things.

“It doesn’t get easy, but it’s now becoming the norm for me.”

The fact that Casey continues to make the walk to the Octagon on a consistent basis despite limited results underscores that the UFC recognizes that the former collegiate soccer player and MMA Lab representative is a perennial tough out that has shared the cage with a host of talented fighters across two divisions, but at some point, Casey knows it comes down to results.