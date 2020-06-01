Cortney Casey Aiming To Keep Her Momentum

In particular, it was Taco Tuesday and Casey also had some sweets on the way.

“I was literally about to eat, and my sister had just got me these gourmet cookies and everything,” Casey told UFC.com. “We just opened them, and I got the phone call. I had to cut the cookie into fours and only eat one little piece of it.”

The tacos and cookies can wait, though, as Casey says she is eager to fight for the second time in a little more than a month. The long, injury-induced layoff had Casey in need of another bout anyway, and so she agreed to match up with up-and-coming Canadian flyweight Gillian Robertson. It’s Casey’s second consecutive flyweight bout, but she maintained her desire to go up-and-down between strawweight and 125 pounds, depending on the timing of the fight.

On top of an easier weight cut, training for a second bout during the coronavirus pandemic made for a smoother ride than the first go-round, when lots of problems needed solving.

“We kinda had a little system set up already,” Casey said. “It was a little bit easier not having to deal with trying to figure things out, plus with Arizona reopening, obviously with restrictions and stuff, it’s been a little bit easier.”

Working out of Siege MMA in Peoria, Arizona, as well as her garage, Casey said things have gone relatively smoothly in terms of preparing for the matchup. Robertson’s reputation lends itself to a grappling-heavy attack with frequent submission attempts. Add in a 25-foot cage, and Casey is expecting Robertson to live up to that notoriety.